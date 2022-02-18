|
18.02.2022 14:32:42
2 Nasdaq Stock Favorites That Are Falling Fast Friday
The stock market has been on pins and needles lately. That's been particularly evident in the volatile nature of major stock index movements, which seem to soar one day and fall the next. After a big drop of nearly 3% on Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked poised to claw back some of its lost ground on Friday morning. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were up 98 points, or 0.7%, to 14,262.Yet those gains might have been bigger were it not for a couple of stocks that are weighing heavily on market sentiment on Friday morning. Both Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have gotten a lot of attention from shareholders in the past year, and many had hoped that their latest quarterly financial reports would restore some confidence after recent losses. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and as you'll see below, both companies have some work to do in order to get back into investors' good graces.Roku's quarterly results were apparently too scary for some to watch. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!