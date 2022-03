2 Nasdaq Stocks Bucking Monday's Market Drop

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are getting hit on all sides by news that raises big concerns, and stocks haven't been able to inspire much confidence from traders on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is now back to being down more than 20% from its highs, with a drop of more than 2% at 1:45 p.m. ET that shows just how little conviction many investors have in high-growth stocks right now.However, some stocks in the Nasdaq managed to hold up well even in Monday's decline. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was once again a beneficiary of troubling news on the health front, this time from China. Meanwhile, investors continued to look for safe havens, and that helped consumer products giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) maintain a modest gain Monday afternoon.