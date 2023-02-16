|
16.02.2023 15:18:48
2 Nasdaq Stocks for Investors Who Like Winners
It's been hard for investors to predict exactly how the stock market will move on any given day in 2023. After a huge rally in January, many stock indexes have paused in their gains, but they've also avoided giving back ground even as economic data presents an uncertain outlook. On Thursday morning, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell back about half a percent, reflecting mixed earnings from some of the index's biggest components.However, the news wasn't all bad across the Nasdaq, and a couple of stocks in particular gave investors just about everything they wanted to see. Read on to find out why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) are building on past gains and aiming even higher for the remainder of the year and beyond.Shares of Roku were up 9% in premarket trading early Thursday, adding to a 12% gain in Wednesday's regular session. The streaming television company reported fourth-quarter financial results that showed continued strains but also expressed optimism about how 2023 could go.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!