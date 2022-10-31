|
31.10.2022 15:42:00
2 Nasdaq Stocks Picking Themselves Off the Mat Monday
The stock market wasn't able to bring its positive momentum into the new week, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) found itself as the big loser on the day. As of 11 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down more than 1.5%, which was worse than the smaller losses most of its benchmark peers posted.However, a couple of stocks drew attention from investors in a more positive way. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) has attracted the notice of a well-known investor in the entertainment industry, while Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) expressed its own confidence in its longer-term prospects. Below, you'll learn more about the details behind these big share-price moves.Shares of Wynn Resorts moved upward by nearly 10% on Monday morning. The casino resort giant has a new major shareholder, and investors are excited about what that could mean for Wynn's prospects as it continues to struggle with sluggish conditions in the Asian gambling capital of Macao.Continue reading
