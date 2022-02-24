|
24.02.2022 20:19:00
2 Nasdaq Stocks Rising Big in Thursday's Market Swoon
The stock market took another big hit on Thursday as investors had their first chance to react to Russia mounting attacks on Ukraine. However, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again proved its resiliency even in the face of adversity, clawing back from losses of nearly 3% to post a drop of just 0.4% as of 1 p.m. ET today.Indeed, a couple of well-known stocks managed to see sizable gains in early afternoon trading on Thursday. Below, we'll look more closely at why Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) were able to advance sharply even on a down day for the broader market.Shares of Moderna were up almost 12% early Thursday afternoon. The mRNA specialist is best known currently for its COVID-19 vaccine, and the company produced impressive fourth-quarter financial results that showed just how important its pandemic-related success has been.Continue reading
