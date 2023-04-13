2 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Regardless of if an economic downturn is coming this year or not, a recession will come sooner or later. That's why filling your portfolio with stocks that have recession-proof business models is crucial.Two stocks that I think fit this mold are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), as both provide mission-critical software in their respective industries. Furthermore, each looks like a strong buy right now, and I think each makes a great addition to any investor's portfolio.CrowdStrike provides endpoint cybersecurity protection to its clients, a critical component of a company's cybersecurity plan, as it protects network endpoints like laptops, phones, and cloud workloads. Third-party companies ranked CrowdStrike as a leader in this space and it was named by SE Labs as the best endpoint detection and response for three consecutive years. Part of the reason CrowdStrike's solution is so potent is its use of artificial intelligence (AI). It utilizes AI to train its systems to identify what is normal activity and what is a threat, and can automate responses based on those results. Continue reading