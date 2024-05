2 Nasdaq Stocks That Could Crush Nvidia and Deliver Bigger Gains, Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has been in fine form in the past year, clocking impressive gains of 50%, as some of the key components of this index have witnessed a red-hot rally thanks to the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI).Shares of Nasdaq -100 component Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), for instance, have shot up 221% in the past year. The chipmaker's terrific rally is justified by its outstanding growth. Nvidia 's monopoly-like position in the market for AI chips -- where it holds 95%-plus market share according to some estimates -- has supercharged the company's top and bottom lines, which is evident from the chart below.NVDA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel