2 Nasdaq Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-laden Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has been battered and bruised badly in 2022, crashing nearly 36% so far thanks to multiple headwinds. But investors shouldn't forget that there is massive growth potential in technology stocks, as companies in this sector operate in disruptive or fast-growing markets that could help shape the future.Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) are two such technology companies that have terrific long-term potential. Let's look at the reasons why these two stocks could go parabolic, with their stock charts bending upward like the right side of a parabolic curve.Matterport stock has been brutally hammered on the market in 2022, dropping 80% as investors have panicked at the slowdown in the company's growth rate.Continue reading