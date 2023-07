2 Nasdaq Stocks That Could Soar This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) are two biotech companies that have been generating a lot of buzz lately. Both companies have promising pipelines of experimental drugs that target areas of unmet medical need, and both have upcoming catalysts that could boost their share prices significantly. Here's why you should keep an eye on these two innovation-driven growth stocks this week. On Monday, BridgeBio's management team is slated to announce top-line results from the phase 3 ATTRibute-CM clinical study in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a rare heart condition caused by the buildup of a misfolded protein. The pivotal stage trial is evaluating the orally administered small molecule acoramidis.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading