2 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Today to Prepare for the Next Bull Market

The U.S. equity market has been quite volatile in the past month. The collapse of SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank has triggered fears of a broader contagion. The sell-off in Deutsche Bank's shares also affected investor sentiment. The rising inflationary pressures are forcing central banks across the world to hike interest rates, which is further exerting downward pressure on global equity markets.While many investors may prefer to avoid investing in the stock market and be on the sidelines now, this may not be a smart move. For the past several decades, we've seen that a period of stock market correction has been followed by a bull rally. Hence, it makes sense to buy shares of high-quality companies trading at a discount now.Here's why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) could prove to be star performers in the long run.Continue reading