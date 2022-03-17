|
2 Nasdaq Stocks Worth a Closer Look
The stock market was volatile on Thursday, but by early afternoon, most major indexes had turned positive. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) climbed by about a quarter-percent as of 12:30 p.m. ET after having spent much of the morning in negative territory.It's easy to think of the Nasdaq as having primarily technology companies, and it's true that many of the largest companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index are indeed tied to tech. However, a couple of stocks that made solid gains on Thursday are worth a closer look. Below, we'll examine unmanned aerial vehicle specialist AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) to see what's pushing their shares higher.Shares of AeroVironment were up more than 14% early Thursday afternoon. Investors got more interested in the stock as they realized some of the tactical capabilities that the drone maker's products could bring to level the playing field in the war between Russia and Ukraine.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
