2 Nasdaq Stocks Worth a Closer Look Wednesday

Investors were pleased to see the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally appear ready to mount a sizable comeback on Wednesday morning. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures were up more than 2%.A lot of that upward move came on the heels of upbeat guidance from software giant Microsoft, whose shares initially fell after its quarterly report but then bounced back following its conference call later Tuesday evening. However, beyond Microsoft, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) also rose on favorable results. Moreover, the exchange company that runs the Nasdaq Stock Market, Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ), also reported its latest earnings results. Below, you'll learn more about both stocks and why they're on the move higher Wednesday.Image source: Getty Images.