2 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the wave of investor hype surrounding e-commerce has passed, many businesses with solid financials have been tossed to the wayside. While it may be disappointing for shareholders to watch their holdings tumble, it's an excellent opportunity to grab more shares now that valuations decreased -- but only if the long-term thesis is still intact.Two commerce businesses that I think are fantastic buys during the current bear market are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Despite strong execution, their stocks are down 38% (Amazon) and 59% (MercadoLibre) from their all-time highs. Therefore, I think investors would be wise to increase their positions in their stocks right now.MercadoLibre and Amazon started off delivering e-commerce solutions to their targeted customer base. For Amazon, this began with the U.S., but then expanded worldwide. On the other hand, MercadoLibre is focused on Latin America, which consists of a population double that of the U.S.Continue reading