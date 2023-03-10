|
2 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Want to Buy on the Dip in March
The Nasdaq is often the stock exchange of choice when technology companies decide they want to list on the public markets. Unfortunately, the tech sector was hit hard by economic challenges over the last 18 months as investors pulled their money out of high-flying tech names in favor of safer, less volatile assets. If you hold tech stocks in your portfolio, that shift has been painful. It has also created some attractive buying opportunities in high-quality companies with strong operating performance. Two great examples of this are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM). Both stocks saw a steep price plunge from all-time highs. But the most recent financial results for both companies suggest there's no time like the present for investors to buy the dip. The cybersecurity industry is becoming an obvious bet for investors. In fact, The Wall Street Journal tracks 45 analysts covering CrowdStrike stock, and 35 have given it the highest-possible buy rating -- and not a single one recommends selling. Why? Because more companies are operating online using cloud technology, which leaves them vulnerable to cyberattacks that could originate from anywhere in the world. Continue reading
