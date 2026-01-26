Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 17:45:00

2 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2026

Leading tech companies continue to report insatiable demand for artificial intelligence (AI). This is driving tremendous investment in chips, data centers, and cloud platforms. The AI market is projected to grow at a 37% annualized rate through 2031, reaching $1.7 trillion, according to Statista.Two stocks that are obvious buys based on the demand they are seeing are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These stocks still trade at reasonable valuations relative to growth expectations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten