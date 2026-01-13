Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.01.2026 23:00:00
2 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2026
It's finally 2026, and that means it's been just over three years since OpenAI's ChatGPT gave rise to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As the hype cycle gets long in the tooth, investors should pivot to more value-oriented picks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) that can take advantage of the new technology without being overexposed to a potential downturn. Let's dig deeper into why both companies could make strong picks in the new year and beyond. It's generally not a good idea for a company to put all its eggs in one basket because it increases the chance of a negative trend having a disproportionate impact on the entire operation. This is the core risk with mainstream generative AI infrastructure stocks like Nvidia and CoreWeave, which now get the vast majority of their revenue from AI-related data center spending. Amazon doesn't have this problem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
