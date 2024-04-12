|
2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
Savvy investors know that when there's a gold rush underway, buying the stocks of companies that are supplying the "picks and shovels" is a proven wealth-building strategy. When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, it's the computing infrastructure that makes the game-changing technology possible. Think chips and computer servers rather than pickaxes and sifting pans.If this lower-risk investment approach sounds appealing, read on to learn about two key AI infrastructure providers that have particularly attractive growth prospects. Both of their stocks are intriguing buys today.With a staggering 30.6 billion chips shipped in its 2023 fiscal year alone, Arm Holdings' (NASDAQ: ARM) reach spans nearly every tech-focused market. From personal computers (PCs) and data centers to smartphones and autonomous vehicles, demand for Arm's energy-efficient semiconductor technology is skyrocketing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
