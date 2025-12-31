NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
31.12.2025 18:00:00
2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently driving a significant infrastructure build-out and productivity gains across nearly every sector from software to healthcare and well beyond. The companies providing the essential hardware and software platforms for AI are the most direct beneficiaries of the current boom. This includes chipmakers and cloud service providers that are seeing massive capital expenditures.Beyond pure tech, companies across various industries are leveraging AI to innovate their respective businesses. In short, there is an abundance of great companies that offer long-term investors the chance to become part owners of quality businesses and join in on the potential of the AI revolution. If you have $2,000 to invest, here are two no-brainer AI stocks to put some or all of that into right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
