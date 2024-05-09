|
09.05.2024 13:33:00
2 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now
While it isn't necessarily a great idea to buy a stock just because a billionaire owns it, looking at the top holdings of some of the most successful investors in the world can be a great starting point to finding excellent opportunities.There are several stocks that are popular among billionaires I wouldn't touch right now. But there are others that look extremely attractive at current levels. Here are two in particular that could be massive long-term winners for patient investors that are worth a closer look right now.It's well known that the largest stock position in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio is tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). But the second largest stock chosen by Warren Buffett for the conglomerate's massive portfolio could be the better value right now.
