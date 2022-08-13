2 No-Brainer Bio-Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It can be scary to put your hard-earned money into a bear market. But it is the right time for growth-oriented investors with a long-term horizon to pounce. Interestingly, there are some stocks, such as biotech companies Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), that are in the limelight by defying the bear market.While the S&P 500 has plunged 13% so far this year, the shares of Exelixis and Bristol-Myers have surged 15% and 23%, respectively. Let's dive into what these two biotechs have going for them that is attracting investors.FBIOX Total Return Level data by YChartsContinue reading