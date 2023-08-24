|
24.08.2023 13:30:00
2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Following the market's gloomy 2022, this year has been a breath of fresh air with the S&P 500 rising 14% so far in 2023. Some biotech stocks have soared even higher thanks to strong products. Cystic fibrosis specialist Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has risen 19% in 2023, while cancer specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has gained 31% -- and both medical areas are likely to see strong demand for a long time to come. Let's see why these two stocks could make good additions to investors' portfolios now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
