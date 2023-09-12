|
12.09.2023 12:00:00
2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Biotech stocks are a great way to grow your portfolio over time -- you can get in early on an innovator and benefit as it brings exciting candidates through the pipeline to commercialization. Of course, the drug development path isn't always smooth, so as an investor, you have to be comfortable with some risk. But if you are, these types of stocks can truly pay off years down the road.So which players make a great buy today with the potential for a win tomorrow? I'll vote for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). These companies are at the very start of their product commercialization story -- and opportunity for growth lies ahead. Let's find out more.Crispr is a specialist in gene editing, or the repair of faulty genes responsible for disease. The company has reached an exciting moment, with the possibility of its first product launch just months away. Crispr and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals expect a regulatory decision on exa-cel for sickle cell disease in December and a decision on the potential treatment for beta thalassemia in March.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,50
|-0,94%