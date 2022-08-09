|
09.08.2022 11:30:00
2 No-Brainer Cryptos With More Potential Than Dogecoin
For some reason, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has become a mainstay in the portfolios of many crypto investors. Despite being a pure meme coin that started as a joke, it somehow continues to find adherents who believe that the coin has some kind of fantastic future value that will make everyone holding it a millionaire. It doesn't help matters, of course, that Elon Musk is a big supporter of the token, or that hype is par for the course with Dogecoin. But here's the thing: There are plenty of no-brainer cryptos with more potential than Dogecoin.To keep the comparisons fair, let's limit ourselves to cryptos that are as similar to Dogecoin as possible. The crypto has to be trading for under $1, has to have a major following on social media, and has to have outsized growth prospects in the near term. These two fit all those criteria.Our first no-brainer is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), which remains a social media darling. Moreover, the price of Cardano is just over $0.50 these days, while Dogecoin sits at around $0.07. Even better for keeping the comparisons reasonable, Cardano's market capitalization of $17 billion makes it the eighth-largest crypto, while Dogecoin, with a market cap of $9 billion, ranks No. 11.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!