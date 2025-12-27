NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.12.2025 11:05:00
2 No-Brainer Defense Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
The Cold War is long over. The peace dividend has been spent. Thirty-six years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, however, the world somehow feels more dangerous than ever before. There's conflict in the Middle East, border wars in Southeast Asia, artificial islands springing up across the South China Sea, and of course ... the largest land war in Europe since World War II continues to grind on.Think now might be a good time to invest in some defense stocks?Well, so do I -- and apparently, so do a lot of people! For months, I've been warning that defense stocks are getting increasingly expensive as investors glom onto the global trend of growing military budgets. The good news is that, while defense stocks as a whole are getting pricey, there are still a few relative bargains to be found in this sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!