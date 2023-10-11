|
2 No-Brainer Dividend King Stocks to Buy Right Now
Buying stocks may not seem all that attractive at the moment. After all, most fixed income assets are currently paying out yields close to historic highs. Investors, though, should bear in mind that high-quality dividend stocks have consistently outperformed most other asset classes over the long term, especially during times of economic uncertainty. Blue chip dividend stocks, in effect, have often been a source of strength for investors in turbulent markets.Which blue chip dividend stocks are worth buying right now? Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) both sport rock-solid balance sheets, formidable economic moats, and sterling dividend programs. Read on to find out more about these two no-brainer dividend stocks.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
