21.09.2023 15:00:00
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you are looking for dividend stocks that can provide both steady income and growth potential, you might want to consider Target (NYSE: TGT) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG). Both are well-established businesses that have been paying dividends for several decades. They also have strong competitive advantages, resilient cash flows that can support their payouts even in challenging times, and top-tier management teams. Best of all, these two no-brainer dividend stocks trade at attractive valuations right now.Image Source: Getty Images.Target is a leading retailer in the U.S., with more than 2,000 stores, a loyal customer base, and a rich operating history that dates back to 1902. The company has been distributing dividends since it went public in 1967. However, its stock has faced some headwinds recently due to fears of a potential recession. It's now down 19.3% year to date. As a result, Target's shares currently trade at 16.9 times forward earnings, which is an attractive valuation for a high-quality dividend stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
