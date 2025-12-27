NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
28.12.2025 00:30:00
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Two significant trends are emerging in the consumer staples sector. First, consumers are concerned about rising costs, and many are reining in their spending. Second, consumers are increasingly opting for healthier food options. Both are potentially bad news for food-focused consumer staples companies, and investors have reacted by shifting away from food companies.If you are a contrarian, this is an opportunity. As is often the case on Wall Street, the baby is getting tossed out with the bathwater. So, even historically well-run companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) appear to be on sale. Here's why these could be no-brainer stocks to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
