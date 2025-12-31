NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
31.12.2025 12:15:00
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year proved volatile for the stock market. The S&P 500 index swooned in March and April but gained 17.9% through Dec. 24. Of course, no one knows what 2026 will bring, but there have been some signs of economic weakness, particularly in the labor market.Buying the stocks of reliable dividend-paying companies is one way to mitigate the volatility of stock prices. After all, these companies have strong histories of making payouts during various economic climates, which provides a stable source of return.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Target (NYSE: TGT) top my list of dividend stocks to buy right now. It's time to look a little closer at each one to find out why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!