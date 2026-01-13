NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.01.2026 11:15:00
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
The stock market has been doing well, and it might seem like that may go on for some time. The S&P 500 gained 16.4% in 2025, and it's off to a good start this year, up 1.1% through Jan. 8.The market's volatility has been low by historical standards, with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX, also known as the Fear Index) at 15.7 as of Jan. 8. By comparison, it was more than 60 in early April after the administration announced its initial tariff policy.But stocks can't go up forever, and higher volatility will return at some point. Dividend-paying companies typically provide stability. The key is to select strong companies with a commitment and ability to sustain payments in various economic climates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!