NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
12.02.2026 04:00:00
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you want high yields, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are one of the best places to look. While these corporations give out non-qualified dividends, that won't matter if you keep them in a Roth retirement account since you don't pay any taxes on capital gains, dividends, or withdrawals.People will always need housing, and businesses will always need commercial locations. The two commercial REITs on this list serve long-term customers, which means predictable cash flow, high retention rates, and long-term growth for patient investors. They also have high dividend yields and continue to gain market share in their respective fields.
