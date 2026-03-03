NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Blue chip dividend stocks are usually stable long-term investments, but they lost their luster in 2022 and 2023 as rising interest rates made CDs and T-bills more attractive. However, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate six consecutive times in 2024 and 2025, driving many of those income-seeking investors back toward high-yielding blue chip stocks.More rate cuts could be on the way this year if Trump's nominee to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, takes office in May. The recent geopolitical conflicts could also make blue chip dividend plays more appealing than higher-growth stocks. So if you're looking for a few safe-haven dividend plays to add to your portfolio in this turbulent market, you should consider these two stocks: AT&T (NYSE: T) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
