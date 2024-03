2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

Buying dividend stocks isn't exactly rocket science, but you do have to stop yourself from getting tempted into risky investments. In other words, you need to weigh the yield you are collecting against the potential for a dividend cut. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) are two out-of-favor dividend stocks you might want to look at today even if you have as little as $500 to invest. Here's what you need to know.More risk-averse dividend investors will probably look at the dividend cut Bank of America was forced to make during the Great Recession and cringe. In fact, they might prefer other banks, such as the Canadian giants, which didn't reduce their dividends. But BofA isn't the same bank it used to be; it is far more conservatively run now . A key part of that is based on new regulations within the banking industry. Another part is related to business changes within the company. That said, that the stock still hasn't recovered to its pre-dividend cut highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel