NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.03.2026 21:45:00
2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
Energy stocks are unloved by most market participants. They operate in a cyclical industry, are considered dirty by many ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investors, and are generally less exciting than the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) or consumer stocks.That doesn't mean they make a bad investment in your portfolio. When oil prices soar, it usually signals a disruption to the global economy, which can negatively affect most stock prices. For energy producers, rising oil prices are a great thing, making them a nice natural hedge for your portfolio.But which energy stocks should you buy to round out your portfolio? Here are two leading energy stocks -- both owned by Berkshire Hathaway -- that are no-brainer buys for your portfolio right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
