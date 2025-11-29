NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.11.2025 07:05:00
2 No-Brainer Fintech Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
Fintech is playing a major role in increasing financial access for underserved and unbanked populations in emerging markets, and this expansion into new customer bases offers significant growth potential. At the same time, established fintech markets are experiencing new growth waves as the prevalence of artificial intelligence grows and continues to revolutionize this space.All these developments are creating new growth tailwinds for a wide range of fintech stocks, and that can translate to growth for long-term shareholders too. If you have $2,000 to invest in stocks right now, here are two no-brainer fintech stocks to consider putting some or all of that cash into.SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has successfully transitioned from a student loan refinancer to a full digital bank that offers a wide range of products, including checking and savings accounts, personal and home loans, credit cards, and investing tools. This one-stop shop model encourages members to use multiple products, thereby increasing a customer's lifetime value and reducing the cost of acquiring new products from existing customers. Roughly 40% of third-quarter 2025 product growth came from existing members.
