2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks Down 51% and 81% to Buy Right Now

Over time, the U.S. market proved to be a powerful and cost-effective tool for building wealth for long-term investors. For example, the S&P 500 delivered a long-term average annual return of about 10% before inflation.However, to fully leverage the compounding effect in the stock market, it makes sense for investors to avoid the hype and instead invest in companies with robust fundamentals and a solid vision. Investors should also be aware that corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle, and can help them pick up high-quality stocks at significant discounts.Against this backdrop, here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) -- growth stocks that are trading at 51% and 81% discounts to their all-time highs -- are smart picks now .