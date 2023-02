2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market is never without risk, but great businesses with clear paths forward to growth can come out on top despite near-term mayhem. If you're looking for profitable, growth-oriented businesses that have a track record of expansion in a wide range of economic cycles, you don't have to look far. Today, we're going to take a look at two fast-growing healthcare stocks that are not only leading the way in their respective markets, but also still have abundant growth runways ahead of them that long-term investors can capitalize on. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has amassed a profitable and high-revenue growth business around a relatively small portfolio of drugs. However, these drugs all have one thing in common -- they are the only products currently on the market that work to correct the underlying cause of the genetic disease cystic fibrosis. Continue reading