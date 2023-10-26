|
26.10.2023 11:05:00
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
If your investing plan involves buying shares of great companies and holding them for the long run, it's always a good time to invest in the stock market. That's true even when the market is somewhat volatile, a reality that investors have had to contend with for some time now. Remember that volatility is a short-term issue. The S&P 500 is trading up about 12% from the beginning of the year. Over the last three years, the S&P 500 delivered a total return of around 30%. That's an annualized return of about 10%, which is on par with the market's average yearly return for the last five decades and counting. What seems volatile is actually just about average for the market. It's the reality of growth stock investing.Of course, how your specific portfolio is performing will depend on the type of companies you own and how your capital is allocated across them. If you have a long-term buy-and-hold perspective, there is no shortage of strong growth stock contenders to consider. Here are two top growth stocks worth a closer look. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
