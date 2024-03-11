|
11.03.2024 12:55:00
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000
Though there are no guarantees in the stock market, some companies have such strong business characteristics that investing in them stands to produce excellent returns -- at least, for those who don't expect results overnight. Such companies often have one or more of the following traits: They are leaders in their respective industries, they boast competitive business edges, and they have solid growth prospects.Let's consider two examples: Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). For those with $2,000 to spare -- money that isn't being saved for bills or emergencies -- here's why putting that money in these companies makes a lot of sense.People love to travel. The hospitality industry, which includes travel, accommodations, and activities, is worth tens of billions of dollars. Airbnb seeks to make people's trips easier by providing home rentals and activities on its platform. The company is a leader in this niche. The pandemic years were difficult for Airbnb, but it has rebounded nicely since and generally records excellent financial results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: ATX und DAX leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gibt ab. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.