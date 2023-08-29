|
29.08.2023 11:35:00
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now and Hold Long-Term
Warren Buffett once gave this advice: "All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies." Investors should make those words their mantra. When a stock with a competitive moat and solid growth prospects trades at a reasonable valuation, the result is a no-brainer buying opportunity.PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fit that definition perfectly. They have strong footholds in their respective industries, and shares are reasonably priced in both cases. Investors with $2,000 available to spend that isn't needed to pay monthly bills, reduce short-term debt, or bolster an emergency fund, might want to consider splitting the money evenly between these two no-brainer growth stocks. PayPal operates one of the largest payment networks in the world, with 431 million active accounts (including 35 million merchants), but what truly sets it apart from other payment service providers (PSPs) is the two-sided nature of its network. While most PSPs work only with merchants, PayPal provides financial products to merchants and consumers, which makes it possible to collect data from both sides of any given transaction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
