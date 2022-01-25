2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you're looking for stalwart stocks to preserve your portfolio's value while also providing exposure to long-term growth, healthcare businesses can be quite appealing. Everyone needs healthcare, and there's a tremendous amount of innovation when it comes to how to deliver it efficiently and with a favorable outcome. Both of the businesses I'll discuss today are profitable and steadily growing, and they've also outperformed the market over the past five years. More importantly, they're both absolutely indispensable for their customers, which gives them staying power. Let's dive in and see why that makes them worth considering as investments. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading