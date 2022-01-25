|
25.01.2022 16:15:00
2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
When you're looking for stalwart stocks to preserve your portfolio's value while also providing exposure to long-term growth, healthcare businesses can be quite appealing. Everyone needs healthcare, and there's a tremendous amount of innovation when it comes to how to deliver it efficiently and with a favorable outcome. Both of the businesses I'll discuss today are profitable and steadily growing, and they've also outperformed the market over the past five years. More importantly, they're both absolutely indispensable for their customers, which gives them staying power. Let's dive in and see why that makes them worth considering as investments. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!