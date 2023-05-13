|
13.05.2023 14:55:00
2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
Return on invested capital (ROIC) may be one of the best metrics to find which stocks will outperform the market. Measuring a company's profitability compared to its debt and equity, a consistently high ROIC indicates a wide moat surrounding a business's operations.For example, the top 40% of ROICs in the Motley Fool's "investable universe" nearly doubled the returns of their lower-ranked peers since 2003 -- and did even better if their ROICs were rising over time.Averaging ROICs of 19% and 23% since 2000, respectively, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE: MTD) seem to prove this theory to be true. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
