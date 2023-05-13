2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Return on invested capital (ROIC) may be one of the best metrics to find which stocks will outperform the market. Measuring a company's profitability compared to its debt and equity, a consistently high ROIC indicates a wide moat surrounding a business's operations.For example, the top 40% of ROICs in the Motley Fool's "investable universe" nearly doubled the returns of their lower-ranked peers since 2003 -- and did even better if their ROICs were rising over time.Averaging ROICs of 19% and 23% since 2000, respectively, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE: MTD) seem to prove this theory to be true. Continue reading