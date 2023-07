2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing $100 can be a good amount to get started in stocks, especially if you're using a brokerage that charges low commission fees or none at all. And over time, you can steadily grow your investment as you have the money to do so; there's no rule that says you have to put $5,000 or $10,000 to work at once.A good place to invest in for the long term is healthcare because there are many businesses that should get much bigger in the future as the population grows and gets older. Two stocks that are trading for less than $100 and are excellent buys right now are CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS).CRISPR Therapeutics could be on the cusp of something big. The company recently announced that the Food and Drug Administration accepted its Biologics License Application for exa-cel as a treatment for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, a couple of rare blood disorders. It has been working on the gene-editing therapy along with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and the two companies will share in the profits, with Vertex taking a 60% slice.Continue reading