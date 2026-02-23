NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.02.2026 02:05:00
2 No-Brainer High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for Reliable Income Right Now
Dividend-paying stocks allow investors to generate steady income from their investment portfolios. Midstream companies, also known as pipeline operators, can be excellent dividend stocks with high yields. That's because these businesses tend to have long-term contracts that provide visibility into future earnings. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) are two no-brainer dividend stocks with high yields. Here's why they could be good investments today.Image source: Getty Images.Enterprise Products Partners is an integrated midstream energy company that connects producers in major supply basins such as the Permian Basin to domestic consumers and international markets. The company has four business segments, but the bulk of its business is in processing natural gas into natural gas liquids (NGLs), fractionation, and transportation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!