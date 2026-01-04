NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
04.01.2026 19:45:00
2 No-Brainer High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
You probably don't think about it, but oil and natural gas are all around you. They are used at the gas station down the street, by the utility that provides your electricity, and in the products you use all around your house. Oil and natural gas are so vital to the modern world that they would be virtually impossible to replace, at least in the short term. Which is why energy stocks should have a place in every investor's portfolio, even those focused on generating reliable dividends.Here's why integrated energy giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and its lofty 4.5% yield could be a great pick for you. If you prefer to avoid direct exposure to oil and gas, given their inherent volatility, then you might want to consider North American midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and its 6.8% distribution yield. Here's what you need to know before you buy either one.Many conservative investors avoid the energy sector because it is inherently volatile. Oil and natural gas are indeed commodities prone to wide and often swift price fluctuations. However, some energy companies are built to withstand the swings while continuing to reward dividend investors well for sticking with them. Chevron stands out currently due to its high yield.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
