NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.01.2026 19:15:00
2 No-Brainer High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
If you've got $1,000 and want to start, or add to, a portfolio of high-yielding stocks to eventually help generate income in retirement, the master limited partnership (MLP) space is a great place to look. The pipeline stocks in the sector are trading at historically low valuations, while generally being in better financial shape than in the past and also having promising growth opportunities in front of them.Let's look at two no-brainer MLPs to buy now.It's rare to find a stock in a sector that has some of the best growth prospects while also trading at one of the cheapest valuations, but that is what an investment in Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) gives you. The most common way to value midstream companies is using an enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA multiple, and on that front, Energy Transfer trades at just 7.5 times 2026 analyst EBITDA estimates. To put that in perspective, the average midstream MLP traded at a 13.7 times multiple between 2011 and 2016. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!