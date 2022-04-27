|
27.04.2022 16:33:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
The stock market is taking a beating in 2022. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index had more than doubled in the previous five years while the tech-heavy and more volatile Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) nearly tripled. This year, the S&P 500 has lost 12% so far while the Nasdaq index has posted a 20% drop.But there's an upside to this heavy downside. Some of the best stocks on the market have taken brutal haircuts for all the wrong reasons. To me, that looks like a wide-open buying window. Buy low, sell high. Be greedy when others are fearful. Buy on the dips. You know the drill. Those old platitudes have staying power because they hold more than a sprinkle of truth.So I'm basically drooling over this drooping market. In particular, I have to recite the Fool's disclosure policy five times and take a cold shower every time I think about Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Coinbase International (NASDAQ: COIN). Otherwise, I'd be foaming at the mouth while slamming the "buy" button for these stocks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!