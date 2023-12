2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

2023 is gearing up to close on a promising note for the U.S. stock market, a marked change from the disappointing performance of 2022. The benchmark S&P 500 index has gained nearly 20% so far this year and is up by 28% from its bear-market low of October 2022. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has also gained a solid 37% so far in 2023.Now's a great time for investors to consider picking up stocks that are riding solid secular tailwinds such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital payments. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are piquing my interest as impressive buy-and-hold opportunities for long-term investors.Accelerated-computing leader Nvidia has consistently surpassed analyst revenue and earnings estimates for over a decade and has posted blowout quarterly results throughout 2023. Unsurprisingly, shares of the company have gained nearly 220% so far this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel