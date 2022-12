2 No-Brainer Stocks That Genius Investors Are Scooping Up Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets are not fun to live through, but they create incredible opportunities for investors to boost their returns by adding deeply undervalued companies to their stock portfolio. The challenge is sifting through all the choices to find the best stocks.Thankfully, all professional investors that oversee $100 million or more in assets are required to disclose their holdings on form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings provide a treasure trove of investment ideas that have already passed some high-level filters.Two famous investors that are worth following are Michael Burry and Warren Buffett. Let's take a deep dive into two discounted stocks that they bought recently.Continue reading