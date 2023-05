2 No-Brainer Stocks to Benefit From the $14 Trillion AI Revolution

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The year 2023 has proven to be a charm for several artificial intelligence (AI) companies. On the one hand, the stock market has rewarded these companies with huge share price gains, while on the other hand, big enterprises have been chasing them for partnerships.AI has become all-pervasive and has the ability to improve productivity and efficiency across sectors, industries, and functions. According to Ark Investment Management's Big Ideas 2023 report, AI software can rake in $14 trillion in revenue and build up $90 trillion worth of enterprise value by 2030.Companies such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) stand to benefit dramatically from this AI revolution. Here's why these companies can prove attractive picks now.Continue reading