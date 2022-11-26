|
26.11.2022 11:00:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
As the year winds down, investors may be looking forward to 2023 and hoping for a better year in the stock market. The S&P 500 started trading in bear market territory in 2022, but it has recovered slightly over the past month. As we approach the final month of trading and before you say goodbye to 2022, it's worth looking for companies that are on sale now and might be worth owning because of their bright futures. Within the healthcare space, there are two stocks worth digging into that I think could soar in 2023.As medical technology advances, doctors are able to perform more surgeries non-invasively. This is better for the patient as it reduces pain and recovery time. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is bringing non-invasive treatments -- using radio frequency (RF) -- to the world of cosmetic surgery.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!